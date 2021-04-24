Pundi X Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

