Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBOW. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.64.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

