Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

UE opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after acquiring an additional 353,043 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,510,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

