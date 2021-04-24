Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.75 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

