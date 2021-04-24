Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNX stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.