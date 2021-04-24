Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.