Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Truist increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

