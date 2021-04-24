Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

