Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.9% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

