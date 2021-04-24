Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

BKR stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.