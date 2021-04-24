Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $529.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.05.

CP stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $214.54 and a 52-week high of $390.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

