Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

FCFS opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $269,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

