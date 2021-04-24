Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Insiders bought 15,222 shares of company stock valued at $493,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.