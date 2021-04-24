Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Raised by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,932 shares of company stock worth $83,434,185 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.