Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

