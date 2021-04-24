Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,103. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $148.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

