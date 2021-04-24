Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.
Sleep Number stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.
