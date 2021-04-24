Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

NYSE XM opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

