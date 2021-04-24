QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

QUIK opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

