Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QDEL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $105.93 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

