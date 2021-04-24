R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. Tyler Technologies makes up 3.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $451.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

