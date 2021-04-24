Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Radian Group traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 12354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Radian Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 290,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

