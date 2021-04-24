Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

RTLR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

RTLR opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

