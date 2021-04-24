Raven Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $10,368.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $10,368.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

