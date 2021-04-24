Raymond James Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$12.25

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a na rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.96.

Shares of CWX opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.72. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

