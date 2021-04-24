Raymond James Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

SWN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $338,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 906,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 77,609 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 684,745 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

