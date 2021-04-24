Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.