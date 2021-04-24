Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of RC opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $2,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

