Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.67.

TSE:REAL opened at C$16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.23. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,619,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,282,574.67. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $309,586 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

