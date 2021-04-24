Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 67,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 149,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

