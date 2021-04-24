RedFOX Labs [old] Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00657092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.77 or 0.07633797 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.