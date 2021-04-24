Reef Price Reaches $0.0322 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Reef has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $362.75 million and $96.92 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00081868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00643739 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

