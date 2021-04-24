Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $29.00. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 7,651 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -198.63.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

