Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $127.62 million and $10.09 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00091156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00661464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.15 or 0.07469582 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

