Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

