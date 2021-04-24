Republic Services (RSG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/23/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. 947,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Republic Services Inc alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.