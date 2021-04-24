Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,273,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.