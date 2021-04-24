Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 151.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

