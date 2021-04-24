Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

