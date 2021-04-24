Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $497.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $200.68 and a 52-week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

