Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

BLL opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

