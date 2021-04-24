Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.73 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

VRSK stock opened at $188.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.63 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

