Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $232.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

