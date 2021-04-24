Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

