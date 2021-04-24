Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.