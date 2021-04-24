Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

