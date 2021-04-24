Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,373 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

