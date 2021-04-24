Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

RVP opened at $10.37 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.