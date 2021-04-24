Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.
RVP opened at $10.37 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.
