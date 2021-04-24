Reviewing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.20%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06% First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.82 $25.74 million N/A N/A First Merchants $552.09 million 4.66 $164.46 million $3.46 13.67

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Summary

First Merchants beats Peoples Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

