REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.43 million, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

